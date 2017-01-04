बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बारहवीं में साइंस स्ट्रीम के बाद करें यह कोर्स, बन जाएगी जिंदगी
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 11:20 AM IST
बारहवीं के बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं का समय नजदीक आ गया है। सभी विद्यार्थी जोर-शोर से बोर्ड की तैयारी में लगे हैं। बारहवीं के कई छात्रों को मालूम है कि उन्हें आगे जीवन में क्या करना है, वहीं कुछ अब भी अपने भविष्य को लेकर उलझन में होंगे। हम आपको बता रहे हैं साइंस स्ट्रीम के बाद के कुछ ऐसे करियर ऑप्शन्स, जिसमें पैसे के साथ-साथ आगे बढ़ने की अपार संभावनाएं हैं।
