आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बारहवीं में साइंस स्ट्रीम के बाद करें यह कोर्स, बन जाएगी जिंदगी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 11:20 AM IST
Career options for students who chose science in 12th Boards

बारहवीं के बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं का समय नजदीक आ गया है। सभी विद्यार्थी जोर-शोर से बोर्ड की तैयारी में लगे हैं। बारहवीं के कई छात्रों को मालूम है कि उन्हें आगे जीवन में क्या करना है, वहीं कुछ अब भी अपने भविष्य को लेकर उलझन में होंगे। हम आपको बता रहे हैं साइंस स्ट्रीम के बाद के कुछ ऐसे करियर ऑप्शन्स, जिसमें पैसे के साथ-साथ आगे बढ़ने की अपार संभावनाएं हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

career options 12th board

सपा का 'दंगल'

तीन घंटे मंथन करते रहे मुलायम-अख‌िलेश, रामगोपाल बोले-अब सुलह नहीं

samajwadi feud latest update

Most Viewed

{"_id":"58636bae4f1c1b425ceeb028","slug":"these-fields-don-t-require-college-degrees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}

इन क्षेत्रों में नहीं है डिग्री की जरूरत, और कमाई है शानदार

these fields don't require college degrees
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58639a2f4f1c1b132ceeb9a9","slug":"food-truck-in-india-is-a-hot-choice-less-investment-and-big-profit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u093e-\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0915\u092e \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}

सड़क किनारे खोलें चलता-फिरता रेस्टोरेंट, कम लागत में लाखों की कमाई

food truck in India is a hot choice less investment and big profit
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5866100e4f1c1b7675eedb63","slug":"career-scope-in-foreign-languages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0937\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0911\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}

विदेशी भाषा दिलाएगी नौकरी, करियर के लिए है अच्छा ऑप्शन

career scope in foreign languages
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"586b6b594f1c1b1c7e158d46","slug":"man-quits-job-in-america-to-educate-children-in-himachal-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}

देश के गरीब बच्चों को पढ़ाने के लिए छोड़ दी अमेरिका में नौकरी

Man quits job in America to educate children in Himachal Pradesh
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5866100e4f1c1b7675eedb63","slug":"career-scope-in-foreign-languages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0937\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0911\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5864f7a84f1c1b255eeeb7ad","slug":"man-who-quit-his-job-to-help-poor-villagers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}

एक शख्स जिसने गरीब किसानों की मदद के लिए छोड़ दी सरकारी नौकरी

Man who quit his job to help poor villagers
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58624d6f4f1c1bec14eec73e","slug":"the-man-behind-aamir-and-salman-khan-s-body-in-sultan-and-dangal-is-rakesh-udiyar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092b\u0940, \u0906\u091c \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u091f","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}

कभी बेचा करते थे ट्रेन में टॉफी, आज आमिर और सलमान को बनाते हैं फिट

the man behind Aamir and Salman Khan's body in Sultan and Dangal is Rakesh Udiyar
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
सोनम ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपने प्यार का खुलासा, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए लिखा खास कैप्शन

सोनम ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपने प्यार का खुलासा, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए लिखा खास कैप्शन

500 करोड़ के क्लब में 'दंगल' की एंट्री, टॉप 5 लिस्ट में सिर्फ आमिर-सलमान का कब्जा

500 करोड़ के क्लब में 'दंगल' की एंट्री, टॉप 5 लिस्ट में सिर्फ आमिर-सलमान का कब्जा

भारी खाना खाने के बाद पचाने में होती है दिक्कत, ये टिप्स करेंगे समाधान

भारी खाना खाने के बाद पचाने में होती है दिक्कत, ये टिप्स करेंगे समाधान

पेटीएम और भीम एप में अंतर, जानिए कौन है ज्यादा बेहतर

पेटीएम और भीम एप में अंतर, जानिए कौन है ज्यादा बेहतर

﻿