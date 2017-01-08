बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लड़कियों की सेल्फी को हॉट बनाने वाले ऐप से चोरी हो सकती है पर्सनल चीजें, जानिए बचने का उपाय
Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 02:33 PM IST
गुड़गांव निवासी महक गुप्ता की उम्र महल 14 साल है और वो चाहती हैं कि जब भी वो सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी फोटो या सेल्फी डालें तो उसे खूब लाइक्स मिले। हालांकि उन्हें इस बात का दुख भी है कि उनके बाकी दोस्तों की फोटो उतनी आकर्षक नहीं दिखती जितनी दूसरों की दिखती है।
