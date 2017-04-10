बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखें शराब की दुकानों पर महिलाओं ने कैसे किया हंगामा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
women protest in liquor shops in noida
{"_id":"58eb83364f1c1b6137cf54c3","slug":"women-protest-in-liquor-shops-in-noida","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 06:36 PM IST
नोएडा के बरोला गांव की महिलाओं ने सोमवार को शराब की दुकानों पर हमला बोला।
(सभी फोटोः लाल सिंह)
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eb4d9f4f1c1b6137cf517f","slug":"petrol-pumps-to-remain-shut-on-every-sunday-from-may-10-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0930 \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58eb60004f1c1b6137cf5337","slug":"diya-aur-baati-hum-fame-anas-rashid-engagement-with-heena-iqbal-14-years-younger-to-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: 14 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b '\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e-\u092c\u093e\u0924\u0940..' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0942\u0920\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e2a3c84f1c1b00705b438a","slug":"bs-3-re-sale-value-will-be-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938-3 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58eb7aef4f1c1b874acf5455","slug":"women-protest-at-liquor-shop-in-unnao","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0920\u0947\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u090f \u0908\u0902\u091f-\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58eb31dd4f1c1b9c36cf5018","slug":"disclosure-of-liquor-license","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u2019 \u0924\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u094c \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u092b, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58eb386b4f1c1b9f36cf4fd9","slug":"unique-story-of-wheelchair-man-harman-sidhu-who-is-responsible-for-liquor-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u091c\u094b SC \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top