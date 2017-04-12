बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिल्ली के चुनावी गणित को बिगाड़ने के लिए गुड़गांव के ब्यूटी पार्लर में सजाई जा रही महिलाएं
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 05:21 PM IST
दिल्ली में नगर निगम के चुनाव प्रचार के लिए साइबर सिटी की भी महिलाओं को उतारा गया है। दिल्ली नगर निगम के चुनाव में गुरुग्राम की महिलाएं वोट मांग रही हैं। उनके ब्यूटी पार्लर से जाने व घर से दिल्ली व दिल्ली से आने की जिम्मेवारी नेता निभा रहे हैं।
