पुराने नोट लेकर पहुंची महिला ने RBI के सामने उतारे कपड़े, पुलिस ने भी की बर्बरता
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 11:21 AM IST
आरबीआई में पुराने नोट नहीं बदलने पर बुधवार दोपहर एक महिला ने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। उसने सबके सामने अपने कपड़े उतार दिए। पुलिस ने किसी तरह स्थिति को संभाला। महिला के साथ उसका ढाई साल का बेटा भी था। उधर, कुछ देर बाद महिला के हंगामे का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया।
