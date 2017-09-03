बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS: बदमाश से बैग बचाने की कोशिश में चलती ट्रेन से गिरी महिला, ट्रैक पर मिले कटे हाथ-पैर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
woman died by falling down from running train when criminal snatched handbag
{"_id":"59ac0fd84f1c1be4278b4ea4","slug":"woman-died-by-falling-down-from-running-train-when-criminal-snatched-handbag","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" PHOTOS: \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0917 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925-\u092a\u0948\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 07:51 PM IST
पुरानी दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन के नजदीक एक महिला पर्स छीन रहे बदमाश का विरोध करते हुए चलती ट्रेन से नीचे गिर गई। ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से महिला की मौत हो गई। महिला की पहचान सुधीर उर्फ पिंकी (43) के रूप में हुई। वह अपने बेटे के साथ जयपुर से पुरानी दिल्ली आ रही थी। पुरानी दिल्ली रेलवे पुलिस ने लूटपाट और गैर इरादतन हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59ab92404f1c1be8278b4efb","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-rohtak-jail-prisoners-on-hunger-strike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab8c814f1c1b53738b4df9","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-suspence-on-honeypreet-insan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!