फेसबुक पर रोज कर रहा था मैसेज, जवाब नहीं दिया तो पोस्ट कर दी अश्लील VIDEO
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 07:26 PM IST
फेसबुक पर भद्दे मैसेज का जवाब नहीं देने पर एक मनचले ने महिला को एक के बाद एक कई अश्लील वीडियो भेज दी है। पीड़िता ने मामले की शिकायत ट्विटर पर यूपी पुलिस से की है। पीड़िता का आरोप है कि आरोपी लड़की के नाम से फेक आईडी बनाकर अश्लीलता कर रहा है। पीड़ित की शिकायत पर पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
