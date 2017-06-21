बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रेमिका की 5 साल की बेटी ने रात में बिस्तर किया गीला, तो प्रेमी ने मां के सामने दी ऐसी दर्दनाक मौत
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 07:46 PM IST
फरीदाबाद में एक पांच साल की बच्ची की हत्या का मामला सामने आया है। पहले पति की पांच साल की बेटी ने बिस्तर पर पेशाब कर दिया, तो महिला के प्रेमी ने उसे उठा कर दीवार पर पटक दिया। सिर में चोट लगने से बच्ची की मौत हो गई। घटना पर्वतीय कॉलोनी स्थित चूड़ी वाली गली में मंगलवार सुबह की बताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने आरोपी प्रेमी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मामले की जांच जारी है।
