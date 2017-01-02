मैं चाहें जहां लगाऊं पोस्टर...मेरी मर्जी, फव्वारे की जगह उठ रही बदबू
दादरी, जेवर और दनकौर में विज्ञापन वाले पोस्टर-बैनर लगाने की अनुमति देने के लिए नगर पालिका और नगर पंचायत में न कोई अधिकारी है और न ही कोई विभाग। लोग मनमाने तरीके से पोस्टर-बैनर लगा रहे हैं, जिससे कस्बे के बाजार और सड़कें पोस्टर-बैनर से अटे पड़े है।
