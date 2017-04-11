गर्ल्स हॉस्टल में क्या-क्या करती हैं लड़कियां, जब सामने आई सच्चाई तो वायरल हुआ ये वीडियो
लोगों में यह जिज्ञासा होती है कि आखिर जब कई लड़कियां एक साथ रहती हैं तो वो क्या करती हैं और किस तरह की खुराफात करती हैं। इन दिनों एक वीडियो बहुत तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें गर्ल्स हॉस्टल में रहने वाली लड़कियों की जिंदगी से जुड़ी कुछ ऐसी सच्चाई दिखाई गई है जिसे देखकर पहली नजर में कोई भी चौंक जाएगा। बता दें कि यह वायरल वीडियो सिर्फ 12 दिनों में 20 लाख बार से भी ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है और इसे 10 हजार से भी ज्यादा लोगों ने शेयर किया है।
