PICS: क्या आपने देखी है 'सच की दीवार', खुद में समेटे है कई दर्दभरी कहान‌ियां

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 03:34 PM IST
wall of truth inaugurated in rakabgunj gurudwara in delhi in memory of anti sikh riot 1984

नवंबर 1984 के सिख दंगों में मारे गए हजारों लोगों की याद में बनाए गए स्मारक (सच की दीवार) रविवार को पीड़ितों के नाम समर्पित कर दी गई। स्मारक का उद्घाटन दंगों में मारे गए लोगों की विधवाओं ने किया। (सभी फोटोः कुमार संजय/अमर उजाला)

