PICS: क्या आपने देखी है 'सच की दीवार', खुद में समेटे है कई दर्दभरी कहानियां
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 03:34 PM IST
नवंबर 1984 के सिख दंगों में मारे गए हजारों लोगों की याद में बनाए गए स्मारक (सच की दीवार) रविवार को पीड़ितों के नाम समर्पित कर दी गई। स्मारक का उद्घाटन दंगों में मारे गए लोगों की विधवाओं ने किया।
(सभी फोटोः कुमार संजय/अमर उजाला)
