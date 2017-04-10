बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरों में देखिए, जब वोट देने निकले दिल्लीवाले तो कैसा रहा उनका अंदाज
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
voting in delhi rajauri garden by election
{"_id":"58ea548e4f1c1bd0355b532a","slug":"voting-in-delhi-rajauri-garden-by-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 12:28 AM IST
राजौरी गार्डन विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव में उतरे उम्मीदवारों का भाग्य शनिवार को इलेक्ट्रानिक वोटिंग मशीन (ईवीएम) में बंद हो गया। रविवार सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू हुुआ मतदान के दौरान दिनभर छिटपुट घटनाओं को छोड़ दे तो पूरी मतदान प्रक्रिया शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हो गई।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e2a3c84f1c1b00705b438a","slug":"bs-3-re-sale-value-will-be-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938-3 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ea0d064f1c1b9d285b4633","slug":"an-unknown-letter-opens-the-mystry-of-girls-grave-in-faridabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0916\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e916e54f1c1bac2b5b4594","slug":"bollywood-actors-team-heroes-eleven-wins-t20-match-in-hpca-stadium-dharamshala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, T-20 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top