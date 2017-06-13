बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पाकिस्तान के कराची में विराट कोहली बना रहे पिज्जा! वीडियो हुआ वायरल
{"title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093e! \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932"}
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 07:15 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
भारत के कप्तान विराट कोहली के प्रशंसक पूरी दुनिया में हैं। उनकी बल्लेबाजी से पाकिस्तान भी बेहद प्रभावित रहता है। इस बात का अंदाजा लगाने के लिए पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार नजराना गफार के ट्वीट्स ही काफी हैं कि पाकिस्तान में भी कोहली के प्रशंसक हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया था कि भारतीय हमारी पूरी टीम को ले जाएं और बदले में हमें एक साल के लिए कोहली दे दें।
