वायरल तस्वीरें : पहले से शादीशुदा हैं बिग बॉस विजेता मनवीर गुर्जर और पांच साल की बेटी है
{"_id":"5890bd514f1c1b981de81215","slug":"viral-photos-big-boss-winner-already-married-gurjar-manveer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 : \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0928\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 11:19 PM IST
बिगबॉस सीजन दस के विजेता मनवीर गुर्जर का एक फोटो वाइरल हुआ है जिसमें ये बताया जा रहा है कि मनवीर पहले से ही शादी शुदा है और उनकी एक पांच साल की बेटी है लेकिन उनके घर वालों ने ऐसी बातों को नकार दिया है।
