बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
37वां ट्रेड फेयर : लोगों के लिए खुला मेला, देखें मेले की शानदार PICS
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
view pics of thirty seventh international trade fair
{"_id":"5a0b0ad74f1c1b6d548bce72","slug":"view-pics-of-thirty-seventh-international-trade-fair","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"37\u0935\u093e\u0902\u00a0\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 : \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 PICS","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 08:55 PM IST
प्रगति मैदान में मंगलवार को 37 वें भारतीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय व्यापार मेले का भारत के राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने उद्घाटन किया। इसके बाद से व्यापार मेला लोगों के लिए खुल गया। राष्ट्रपति ने कहा कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय और आर्थिक संबंधों को मजबूत करने में सार्क देशों की भारत के लिए बहुत अहम भूमिका है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0a9df14f1c1b6f548bcfa0","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-cashless-transaction-online-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0adc4b4f1c1b9f678bb376","slug":"what-is-tej-bahadur-yadav-doing-now-know-all","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0976ba4f1c1b74698bb4d9","slug":"pradyuman-murder-accused-students-opens-up-why-his-cloth-do-not-get-blood-stains-after-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!