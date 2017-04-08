बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रामनवमी पर कुमार विश्वास ने डाली ऐसी फोटो मजबूर हुए VHP नेता और लिख दिया ये सब
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
VHP leader vinod bansal took on kumar vishwas tweet on ram navami
{"_id":"58e4bf2d4f1c1b00705b56be","slug":"vhp-leader-vinod-bansal-took-on-kumar-vishwas-tweet-on-ram-navami","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0935\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f VHP \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 01:00 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
रामनवमी के दिन आप नेता और कवि कुमार विश्वास ने ट्वीट कर एक ऐसी फोटो डाली है और उसके नीचे कुछ ऐसा लिख दिया है जिसके बाद विश्व हिंदू परिषद के प्रवक्ता खुद को रोक नहीं सके।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e916e54f1c1bac2b5b4594","slug":"bollywood-actors-team-heroes-eleven-wins-t20-match-in-hpca-stadium-dharamshala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940-20 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e8a5784f1c1b4c3e5b97b8","slug":"girl-ghost-haunts-neighbors-for-more-than-a-year-in-faridabad-who-tells-the-address-of-her-grave","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e895654f1c1b68625b56e1","slug":"narendra-modi-with-sheikh-hasina-during-ceremonial-reception-at-the-forecourt-of-rashtrapati-bhawan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u0916 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top