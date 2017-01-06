ओमपुरी को एक नहीं कई बार हुआ प्यार, हर बार मिला गहरा जख्म
शानदार अभिनेता और दमदार आवाज के मालिक ओमपुरी का 6 दिसंबर (शुक्रवार) की सुबह निधन हो गया। उनकी फिल्मों के जरिए दुनिया भले ही उन्हें एक बेहतरीन अभिनेता के रूप में जानती हो लेकिन उनकी निजी जिंदगी और लव लाइफ से जुड़े किस्से भी कम रोचक नहीं है। एनएसडी के दिनों से ही उनके प्यार के दिलचस्प किस्सों की शुरुआत होती है।
