बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
37वां व्यापार मेला कल से, जानिए क्या हैं सुरक्षा के प्रबंध...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
thirty seventh international trade fair to be start by november 14
{"_id":"5a09bfce4f1c1bd8538bccdf","slug":"thirty-seventh-international-trade-fair-to-be-start-by-november-14","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"37\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0927...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 10:17 PM IST
37वें भारतीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय व्यापार मेले का आज कड़ी सुरक्षा में पर्दा उठेगा। मेले की सुरक्षा में दिल्ली पुलिस, आईटीपीओ बल समेत अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियां तैनात की गई हैं। 24 घंटे पहले ही आईटीपीओ प्रशासनिक कार्यालय परिसर और व्यापार मेला परिसर में बाहरी वाहनों का प्रवेश वर्जित कर दिया गया है। मेला प्रशासन का कहना है कि इस समारोह के लिए तैयार किए गए सुरक्षा घेरे को कोई नहीं भेद पाएगा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0977794f1c1bdb538bcd31","slug":"pradhyumn-murder-case-accused-student-changed-his-plan-minutes-before-murder-went-on-after-thinking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u0949\u0936\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u092e\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0976ba4f1c1b74698bb4d9","slug":"pradyuman-murder-accused-students-opens-up-why-his-cloth-do-not-get-blood-stains-after-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0846a44f1c1bec538bc9b7","slug":"big-news-about-coin-ban-in-roorkee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 10 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!