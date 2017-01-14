बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
90 वर्ष बाद सात समंदर पार कर आए हैं ये परिंदे
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 03:11 AM IST
90 वर्ष बाद सात समंदर पार कर कई दुर्लभ प्रवासी परिंदे गुरुग्राम पहुंचे हैं। सुल्तानपुर राष्ट्रीय पक्षी उद्यान में इस बार एक दर्जन से अधिक दुर्लभ परिंदे देखे गए हैं। जो इससे पहले अब तक यहां नहीं आते थे। इस बार मौसम में अधिक ठंडक हुई है। पारा 1.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच चुका है। साइबेरिया, मंगोलिया व यूरोप के हिस्सों में अधिक बर्फबारी के कारण प्रवासी पक्षियों ने इस बार उत्तरी भारत का रुख किया है।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
