जब इस नए रूप में अखाड़े में उतरीं रियल लाइफ 'दंगल' सिस्टर्स तो खुला रह गया सबका मुंह
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 12:09 PM IST
Photo Credit: स्कूप व्हूप
आमिर खान की फिल्म दंगल इन दिनों बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भी धमाल मचा रही है। जिस तरह से इस फिल्म को बनाया गया है और दोनों बहनों के संघर्ष को जिस तरह से पर्दे पर दिखाया गया है उससे हमें इस बात का पता चलता है कि सच में फोगट बहनों ने कितनी मेहनत की होगी तब जाकर उन्होंने अपने प्रदर्शन से पूरे देश का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा कर दिया।
