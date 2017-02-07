आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

37 अरब की महाठगी करने वाले के दादा-दादी ने कहा, इतना कमाया होता तो हम परचून की दुकान न चलाते

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 06:13 PM IST
The grandparents who Mahatgi 37 billion, said it would have earned if not we run the grocery store

नोएडा में 3700 करोड़ रुपये की ठगी करने वाले मास्टरमाइंड अनुभव मित्तल के दादा-दादी को अब भी भरोसा नहीं हो रहा है कि उनका पोता ऐसा भी कर सकता है। अनुभव को निर्दोष बताते हुए उन्होंने साफ कहा कि यदि उसने रुपया कमाया होता तो क्या हम दुकान चला रहे होते? उसे झूठा फंसाया गया है। साथ ही उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई है कि जल्द इंसाफ होगा।      

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

ablaze info solution private limited राष्ट्रपति भवन

शिवसेना के हुए हार्दिक

हार्दिक पटेल होंगे गुजरात में शिवसेना के सीएम पद के उम्मीदवार

Shivsena to target BJP with Hardik in Gujarat

Most Viewed

सपना चौधरी नहीं, यहां बेटियों का गीत यूट्यूब पर सुपरहिट, आप भी हो जाएंगे आवाज के मुरीद...

Haryanavi song viral on youtube, Schools student sing that song
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

फेसबुक को भारत से खत्म कर देता 26 साल का ये युवक, अगर मिल जाता उसे मौका

anubhav mittal was planing to launch facebook like networking site in india
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

12वीं पास युवक के लिए घर छोड़ भारत आई ये अमेरिकी गोरी, प्रपोज किया और कर ली शादी

American Girl Marriad to Himachali Boy, Read Love Story.
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top