37 अरब की महाठगी करने वाले के दादा-दादी ने कहा, इतना कमाया होता तो हम परचून की दुकान न चलाते
नोएडा में 3700 करोड़ रुपये की ठगी करने वाले मास्टरमाइंड अनुभव मित्तल के दादा-दादी को अब भी भरोसा नहीं हो रहा है कि उनका पोता ऐसा भी कर सकता है। अनुभव को निर्दोष बताते हुए उन्होंने साफ कहा कि यदि उसने रुपया कमाया होता तो क्या हम दुकान चला रहे होते? उसे झूठा फंसाया गया है। साथ ही उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई है कि जल्द इंसाफ होगा।
