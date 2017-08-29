Download App
जंतर मंतर पर तमिलनाडु के किसानों ने बीफ खाकर किया प्रदर्शन, PM से राहत पैकेज की मांग

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 08:41 PM IST
Tamil Nadu farmers protest by eating beef at jantar mantar on tuesday over drought relief funds

तमिलनाडु के किसान सरकार का ध्यान अपनी तरफ खींचने के लिए विरोध का अलग-अलग तरीका अपना चुके हैं। जंतर मंतर में प्रदर्शन की अपनी हद पार करते हुए किसानों ने मंगलवार को बीफ खाया। सूखे और फसल बर्बादी से परेशान किसानों को उम्मीद है कि शायद ऐसा करने से सरकार उनपर अब ध्यान दे।

