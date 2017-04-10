बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चूहे और सांप मुंह में लेकर प्रदर्शन करने वाले किसानों ने आज PMO के सामने किया नग्न प्रदर्शन
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 03:53 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
मरे किसानों की खोपड़ियों के साथ ही मुंह मे जिंदा चूहे और मरे सांपों को लेकर पिछले तीन हफ्ते से भी ज्यादा समय से दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों जब पीएम से मिलने उनके दफ्तर पहुंचे और वह वहां मौजूद नहीं थे तो किसानों ने नग्न प्रदर्शन शुरु कर दिया। आगे पढ़िए पूरी घटना।
