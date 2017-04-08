दिल्ली में मिला 'मनोकामना पूर्ण सिद्धी वृक्ष', वैज्ञानिक भी हैरान
पिछले दिनों हमने आपको बताया था कि डीयू के नॉर्थ कैंपस में नीम का एक पेड़ है जिसमें से बीयर जैसा रस निकल रहा है। अब दिल्ली के ही शास्त्री भवन में स्थित एक पेड़ से इन दिनों मीठे पानी की धार फूट पड़ी है, जिससे वैज्ञानिक भी हैरान हैं। (सभी फोटोः विवेक निगम/अमर उजाला)
