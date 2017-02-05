बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां मिल रहे हैं 200 साल पहले गुम हो चुके खास परिधान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
surajkund mela : Here are the special garment lost 200 years ago
{"_id":"589739aa4f1c1b9073e802fe","slug":"surajkund-mela-here-are-the-special-garment-lost-200-years-ago","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 200 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u092e \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 08:47 PM IST
दो सौ साल पहले गुम हो चुकी ड्योटी और चोसी फेब्रिक से बने स्टाइलिश परिधानों के शौकीन हैं तो फरीदाबाद में लगे अंतरराष्ट्रीय सूरजकुंड मेले में चले आइये। दिखने में खादी सरीखे इस फेब्रिक को फिर से परंपरा में लाने के लिए सूरजकुंड मेले में खासकर युवाओं के लिए एक स्टॉल लगा है. क्षेत्रीय तौर पर आम बोलचाल की भाषा में इसे 'रेजा' फेब्रिक भी कहते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5896edbb4f1c1bce22e816f7","slug":"haryanavi-song-viral-on-youtube-schools-student-sing-that-song","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0940\u0924 \u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896cdba4f1c1bcf6de80255","slug":"anubhav-mittal-was-planing-to-launch-facebook-like-networking-site-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e 26 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5892c82f4f1c1b232ae804a6","slug":"american-girl-marriad-to-himachali-boy-read-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top