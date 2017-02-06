बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पगड़ी पहन यूं थिरके फिरंगी, देखते रह गए हरियाणवीं
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 09:10 PM IST
मेले में रविवार शाम सांस्कृतिक संध्या के तहत चौपाल पर विदेशी कलाकारों ने समां बांधा। सबसे पहले मिश्र के कलाकारों ने अल-सायरा लोक नृत्य की प्रस्तुति दी। इसके बाद तजाकिस्तान के कलाकारों ने कोमोज वाद्य यंत्रों पर अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन किया। कुछ जगह हरियाणा के लोगों के साथ कुछ विदेशी पर्यटक ताश खेलते भी दिखे।
