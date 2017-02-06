आपका शहर Close

पगड़ी पहन यूं थिरके फिरंगी, देखते रह गए हरियाणवीं

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 09:10 PM IST
surajkund fair, haryana, faridabad

मेले में रविवार शाम सांस्कृतिक संध्या के तहत चौपाल पर विदेशी कलाकारों ने समां बांधा। सबसे पहले मिश्र के कलाकारों ने अल-सायरा लोक नृत्य की प्रस्तुति दी। इसके बाद तजाकिस्तान के कलाकारों ने कोमोज वाद्य यंत्रों पर अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन किया।  कुछ जगह हरियाणा के लोगों के साथ कुछ विदेशी पर्यटक ताश खेलते भी दिखे।

