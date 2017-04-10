बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उस रात ऐसा क्या हुआ जो झुग्गी वाली इस महिला को मनोज तिवारी ने दे दिया BJP का टिकट
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 11:41 AM IST
दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी 31 दिसंबर को इंद्रपुरी की तोडापुर झुग्गी बस्ती में अपने प्रवास के दौरान वहां रहने वाली सुनीता कश्यप से इतना प्रभावित हुए कि उन्होंने सुनीता को निगम चुनाव के लिए टिकट देने का ऐलान किया था। उस दिन बड़ा ही दिलचस्प वाकया हुआ था।
