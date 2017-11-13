बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तेज रफ्तार कार से टक्कर के बाद 20 मिनट तक वहीं तड़पते रहे दंपति, गर्भवती की मौत
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:41 PM IST
नोएडा सेक्टर-18 में रविवार शाम खरीदारी करने आए एक दंपती को तेज रफ्तार कार ने कुचल दिया। दोनों को कैलाश अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने महिला को मृत घोषित कर दिया।
