UP में नेताओं ने ऐसा भरा नामांकन कि EC के भी उड़ गए होश, देखकर नहीं रोक पाएंगे हंसी
Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 05:29 PM IST
आगामी उत्तर प्रदेश के विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण की नामांकन प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई है। इस दौरान कई अजीबो गरीब नामांकन देखने को मिले। कई प्रत्याशी अपनी करतूतों की वजह से हंसी का पात्र बने तो कुछ ने ऐसा पर्चा भरा कि चुनाव आयोग उनपर एक्शन लेने को मजबूर हो गया है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें ऐसे ही अजीब नामांकन जिन्हें देख हंसे बिना नहीं रह पाएंगे आप...
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
