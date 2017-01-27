बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अंतरराष्ट्रीय सूरजकुंड मेले मे बंदरों पर लगाम लगाने के लिए बुलाए गए लंगूर
31वें सूरजकुंड अंतरराष्ट्रीय हस्तशिल्प मेले की तैयारियां अंतिम चरण में पहुंच गई हैं। पुलिस-प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने मेला परिसर में डेरा डाल दिया है। मेला परिसर को दुल्हन की तरह सजाया जा रहा है। मेले में मुख्य अतिथि एवं अन्य लोगों को घुमाने के लिए बैट्री चलित इको फ्रेंडली गाड़ियों का इंतजाम किया गया है।
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
