शशि थरूर को एक लड़के ने भेजा शादी का प्रस्ताव, दिया ऐसा जवाब ट्विटर यूजर्स बने दीवाने
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:51 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
कांग्रेस नेता और केरल के थिरुवनंतपुरम से सांसद शशि थरूर हमेशा से ही अपनी बेबाक प्रतिक्रियाओं और ट्वीट्स के लिए जाने जाते हैं। हाल ही में वह एक बार फिर एक शादी के प्रस्ताव को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं। शशि थरूर से एक लड़का शादी करना चाहता है। ये बात जब उन तक पहुंची तो क्या हुआ जानने के लिए पढ़ें आगे की स्लाइड्स...
