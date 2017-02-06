बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चुनाव प्रचार को नोएडा पहुचे अमित शाह कांग्रेस-सपा पर जमकर बरसे, युवा-बच्चे भी पहुंचे शाह को सुनने
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 12:04 AM IST
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह रविवार को नोएडा पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने अखिलेश यादव व राहुल गांधी पर जमकर निशाना साधा। भाजपा प्रत्याशी व गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के बेटे पंकज सिंह के चुनाव प्रचार के लिए अमित शाह नोएडा में सभा करने पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने मतदाताओं से पंकज सिंह को भारी मतों से विजयी बनाने की अपील की। खास बात यह कि उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में बसपा का एक बार भी नाम नहीं लिया।
