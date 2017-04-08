बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एशिया की सबसे बड़ी जेल में शहाबुद्दीन के अलावा रहते हैं ये 7 बदनाम और खूंखार अपराधी
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 12:48 PM IST
बिहार का बाहुबली और पूर्व सांसद शहाबुद्दीन को अंडर वर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन की तरह सुरक्षा घेरा में रखा गया है। यहां जिस सेल में उसे रखा गया है वहां निगरानी के लिए 10 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हुए हैं। साथ ही छोटा राजन की तरह ही करीब डेढ़ दर्जन अधिकारी और वार्डर उसकी एक-एक हरकत पर नजर रख रहे हैं। शहाबुद्दीन को सेल से निकलने की इजाजत नहीं है। वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए ही शहाबुद्दीन के मामले की सुनवाई की जाएगी। लेकिन एशिया की सबसे बड़ी और सुरक्षित मानी जाने वाली तिहाड़ जेल में शहाबुद्दीन के साथ कई और कुख्यात अपराधी भी सजा काट रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौन हैं वो और क्या है उनका जुर्म...
