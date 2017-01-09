बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सेल्फी पर लाइक्स पाने के चक्कर में कहीं इस भयानक बीमारी की ओर तो नहीं बढ़ रहे आप
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 05:31 PM IST
सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी तस्वीरों पर लाइक व कमेंट पाने के चक्कर में इन दिनों युवा पीढ़ी अनजाने में एक ऐसी बड़ी बीमारी की ओर बढ़ रही है जिसका उसे एहसास तक नहीं है।
(खबर व फोटो साभारः मेल टुडे)
