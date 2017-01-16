बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए, कैसे सुबह साढ़े छह बजे भरभराकर गिरा मकान, ले ली बुजुर्ग दंपति की जान
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 11:13 PM IST
चांदनी महल के चूड़ीवाला इलाके में सोमवार तड़के एक जर्जर इमारत की दीवार गिर गई। इसके मलबे के नीचे दबकर बुजुर्ग दंपति की जान चली गई। हादसे के समय बुजुर्ग का बेटा और बेटी भी उसी कमरे में थे, जो बाल बाल बच गए। बुजुर्ग दंपति के शवों का पोस्टमार्टम कर परिवार वालों को सौंप दिया है।
पुलिस के अनुसार, मरने वाले की शिनाख्त राकेश कुमार गुप्ता (62) और उनकी पत्नी उमा (58) के रूप में हुई है। दंपति चूड़ीवालान गली बदलियान में बेटी ईशा (26) और बेटा करण (22) के साथ रहते थे। राकेश खारी बावली, नया बाजार में ड्राई फ्रुट्स व मसालों के ब्रोकर थे। वह मकान के भूतल पर रहते थे, जबकि उनके भाई का परिवार पहली मंजिल पर रहता था।
