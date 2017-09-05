Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
teachersday teachersday

स्कूल बस चालक नहीं कर सकेंगे स्मार्ट फोन का प्रयोग

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 09:51 PM IST
school bus drivers will not be allowed to use smart phones on duty

अब स्कूल प्रबंधन को तय करना होगा कि स्कूल बस या वैन चालक के पास स्मार्टफोन है या नहीं। स्कूल बस चालक अपने पास स्मार्टफोन नहीं रख पाएंगे। मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय ने सभी स्कूलों को निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं, जिस पर अमल करना शुरू हो गया है। स्कूल बस चालक अपने पास सिर्फ सामान्य फोन रख पाएंगे। यदि स्कूल प्रबंधन द्वारा जांच करने पर स्मार्टफोन पाया गया तो उसे जब्त कर लिया जाएगा।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

delhi ncr

'गंभीर' कदम

गौतम ने उठाया 'गंभीर' कदम,  उठाएंगे  शहीद पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी की पढ़ाई का खर्च 

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will bear education expenses of martyr abdul rasheeds daughter Johra

Most Viewed

जेल में भी मुसीबत बने राम रहीम, कैदियों ने खाना पीना छोड़ा, जानिए आखिर क्यों...

ram rahim sentenced in sadhvi rape case, rohtak jail prisoners on hunger strike
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

राम रहीम की हनीप्रीत के मामले में सामने आई नई जानकारी, जानिए

ram rahim sentenced in sadhvi rape case, suspence on honeypreet insan
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

जेल से लापता होने के बाद पहली बार दिखी हनीप्रीत, अब जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी

Honeypreet Insan Escaped to Nepal?
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल : गणपति बप्पा मोरया इन फ़िल्मी गानों संग

famous hindi poet harivansh rai bachchan poem kya karu samvedna lekar tumhari best of bachchan
इरशाद

हरिवंश राय बच्चन : क्या करूँ संवेदना लेकर तुम्हारी?

top ganesh chaturthi stuti best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 10 गणेश वंदनाओं से भक्ति सागर में गोते लगाएं

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

लखनऊ को मिली मेट्रो की सौगात, योगी बोले- यूपी के आठ और शहरों के लिए काम शुरू

लखनऊ को मिली मेट्रो की सौगात, योगी बोले- यूपी के आठ और शहरों के लिए काम शुरू

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

Your Story has been saved!