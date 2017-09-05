स्कूल बस चालक नहीं कर सकेंगे स्मार्ट फोन का प्रयोग
अब स्कूल प्रबंधन को तय करना होगा कि स्कूल बस या वैन चालक के पास स्मार्टफोन है या नहीं। स्कूल बस चालक अपने पास स्मार्टफोन नहीं रख पाएंगे। मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय ने सभी स्कूलों को निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं, जिस पर अमल करना शुरू हो गया है। स्कूल बस चालक अपने पास सिर्फ सामान्य फोन रख पाएंगे। यदि स्कूल प्रबंधन द्वारा जांच करने पर स्मार्टफोन पाया गया तो उसे जब्त कर लिया जाएगा।
