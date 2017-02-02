बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सिर्फ शादीशुदा ही नहीं एक बच्ची के पिता भी हैं बिग बॉस विनर, सलमान को पहले से पता थी ये बात
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 02:14 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
बिग बॉस 10 सीजन के विजेता और सेलिब्रिटी बनने के बाद से ही विवादों ने घेर लिया है। जिस रात वो विजेता घोषित किए गए उसी रात से ही उनकी शादी की तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। इस मामले में अब यह बात सामने आ रही है कि मनवीर के शादीशुदा होने की बात बिग बॉस के मेकर्स, बिग बॉस के अन्य प्रतियोगी और यहां तक कि सलमान को भी मालूम थी।
