बिग बॉस से निकाले गए ‘बाबा’ से छिनने वाली है उनकी पहचान, जल्द होने वाला है ऐलान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
saint society is preparing to take away saint decree from bigg boss participant swami om{"_id":"587210aa4f1c1b7f02ba7cda","slug":"saint-society-is-preparing-to-take-away-saint-decree-from-bigg-boss-participant-swami-om","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u2018\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u2019 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिग बॉस के घर से निकाले जाने के बाद अब ‘स्वामी ओम’ की राह बाहर भी आसान नहीं दिख रही। संत समाज स्वामी ओम को बहरूपिया बताते हुए उनके विरोध में उतर आया है। हरिद्वार जूना अखाड़े से भी विरोध के स्वर उठने लगे हैं।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.