गाजियाबाद में पकड़े गए 36 लाख के पुराने नोट, नोट बदलते रंगेहाथ 3 गिरफ्तार
{"_id":"587736ab4f1c1be165baad1a","slug":"sahibabad-police-arrested-3-persons-and-seized-rs-31-65-lakh-in-demonetised-currency","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0917\u090f 36 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f, \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0925 3 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 01:27 PM IST
गाजियाबाद की साहिबाबाद पुलिस ने आज दिन निकलते ही चेकिंग अभियान में 2 गाड़ियों में 31.65 लाख रूपये के पुराने नोट पकड़े।
(सभी फोटोः सौरभ पांडेय/अमर उजाला)
