रायन : नए जुवेनाइल जस्टिस लॉ में फिट बैठता है केस, किया जा सकता है आरोपी के साथ बालिग जैसा व्यवहार
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 10:23 PM IST
प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड में आरोपी छात्र के साथ वयस्क के तरह व्यवहार किया जाए या नाबालिग की तरह। इस मामले में पेंच फंस सकता है। नए जुवेनाइल जस्टिस कानून में यह अधिकार जुवेनाइल जस्टिस बोर्ड को दिया गया है।
