गाजियाबाद के नामी कॉलेज की अमानवीयता से गई छात्रा की जान, वार्डन पर लगे ये आरोप
{"_id":"59ae83e34f1c1b5e078b4691","slug":"rkgit-college-ghaziabad-student-jahnvi-rai-died-due-to-irresponsibility-of-hostel-warden","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0940\u092f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 05:03 PM IST
गाजियाबाद के राज कुमार गोयल (आरके गोयल) इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज की एक छात्रा की मौत के बाद वहां हड़कंप मच गया। बताया जा रहा है कि यह मौत कॉलेज की बड़ी लापरवाही और वार्डन की अमानवीयता से हुई है।
