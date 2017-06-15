दिल्ली में करते हैं JOB तो कभी भी जा सकती है आपकी नौकरी, ये रही वजहें
कॉलेज या पढ़ाई खत्म होने के बाद नौकरी की तलाश या ड्यूटी ज्वाइन करने के लिए रोजाना लाखों लोग देश की राजधानी दिल्ली आते होंगे। नौकरी मिलना और नौकरी छोड़ना या छूट जाना करियर में आम बात है। कोई भी कंपनी किसी कर्मचारी को दो वजहों से निकाल सकती है। एक-कंपनी की आर्थिक स्थिति और दूसरी- कर्मचारी का व्यक्तिगत प्रदर्शन। लेकिन, क्या आप जानते हैं कि नौकरी छूटने या नौकरी से निकाले जाने की वजह वह शहर भी हो सकती है, जहां आप नौकरी कर रहे हैं। एक रिपोर्ट में ऐसा बताया गया है।
