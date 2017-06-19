बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कई महारथियों को पीछे छोड़ मोदी के फेवरिट बने रामनाथ कोविंद का इस शहर से है खास कनेक्शन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
ram nath kovind likely to be indias next president, have big relationship with delhi
{"_id":"5947958b4f1c1bd7578b4a8d","slug":"ram-nath-kovind-likely-to-be-indias-next-president-have-big-relationship-with-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u200c\u0930\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0935\u0930\u093f\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 02:56 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
रामनाथ कोविंद को भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने राष्ट्रपति पद का उम्मीदवार घोषित कर देशभर को चौंका दिया है। सब को पछाड़ते हुए रामनाथ कोविंद बीजेपी के फेवरिट बन गए हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593d66d74f1c1ba95d9beede","slug":"chandauli-bride-refused-to-marry-old-age-groom","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top