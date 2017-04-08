बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गाजियाबाद के होटल में छापेमारी कर चाची-भतीजे समेत 51 जोड़े रंगे-हाथों पकड़े
Photo Credit: प्रभात पांडेय/अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के बजरिया में पुलिस ने कई होटलों में छापा मारकर 70 से अधिक जोड़े पकड़े हैं। पुलिस सभी को होटल से उठाकर थाने ले आई और पूछताछ शुरू कर दी।
(सभी फोटो : प्रभात पांडेय, अमर उजाला)
