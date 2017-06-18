आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

यहां मिलेगा 'बाप-बेटे' के महामुकाबले का असली मजा, आधे दाम पर खाना-पीना और फ्री में मिठाई

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 12:56 PM IST
pubs and bars in delhi ncr giving discounts and offers for india pakistan final cricket match

आज रविवार है, कहने को आज फादर्स डे लेकिन अगर आज के दिन को इंडिया-पाक फाइट डे कहा जाए तो गलत नहीं होगा। अगर आंकड़ों की मानें तो आज देश ही नहीं दुनिया का हर आठवां शख्स भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के लिए होने वाले फाइनल मैच को देखेगा।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

2017 icc champions trophy champions trophy

कड़ा फैसला

राजस्‍थानः 'कामचोर' कर्मचारियों को नोटिस देकर नौकरी से छुट्टी करेगी सरकार

Rajasthan government will be fire lazy and dishonest officers and employees

Most Viewed

JEE एडवांस के ऑल इंडिया टॉपर सर्वेश ने खोला राज, जानिए कैसे रचा इतिहास

jee advanced 2017 topper sarvesh mehtani interview
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

Pics: मुंशी ऐसी हरकतें करता था, 27 साल की लेडी कांस्टेबल फंदे पर झूल गई

punjab police lady constable suicide
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

शादी को लेकर हाईकोर्ट का ऐतिहासिक फैसला, प्यार करने वाले ध्यान से पढ़ लें

punjab haryana highcourt order for couples regarding marriage
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी: तस्वीरों में देखें, कैसे सारे काम छोड़ टीम ‌इंडिया को जिताने में जुटा भारत

icc champions trophy 2017 final match
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

भारत-पाक फाइनल का रोमांच चरम पर, खिलाड़ियों के साथ दर्शक भी बनाएंगे रिकॉर्ड!

Champions Trophy 2017: India vs pakistan final can become 3rd most viewed cricket match
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

आप जानते हैं क्यों अपने पिता का अंतिम संस्कार करने नहीं जा सके थे कोहली!

how death of virat kohli father made him a mature cricket player from an eighteen year old teen
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
विराट कोहली के लिए '18' अंक के मायने क्या? 9 के फेर में 5 खिलाड़ी

विराट कोहली के लिए '18' अंक के मायने क्या? 9 के फेर में 5 खिलाड़ी

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल से पहले कप्तान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बताया 'सुपरस्टार'

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल से पहले कप्तान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बताया 'सुपरस्टार'

भारत के खिलाफ महामुकाबले में होगी इस पाक गेंदबाज की वापसी!

भारत के खिलाफ महामुकाबले में होगी इस पाक गेंदबाज की वापसी!

भारत-पाक महामुकाबला: क्या गेंद और बल्ले की जंग में बारिश डालेगी खलल?

भारत-पाक महामुकाबला: क्या गेंद और बल्ले की जंग में बारिश डालेगी खलल?