मां को नहीं भूल रही प्रद्युमन के मौत वाले दिन की वो बात, बताते-बताते हो रही बेहोश
प्रद्युमन को क्या पता था कि शुक्रवार उसकी जिंदगी का आखिरी दिन होगा। सुबह जब घर से निकला था तो वह बहुत खुश था। वह अपनी मम्मी से कुछ कहकर गया था जिसे बताते-बताते वह रोने लग रही हैं और रोते-रोते बेहोश हो जा रही हैं। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने जो दावा किया है वो इस केस को एक नया मोड़ दे सकता है।
