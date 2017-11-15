बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रद्युम्न के पिता बोले- हरियाणा के मंत्री ने कहा था मत करो CBI जांच की मांग
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 02:55 PM IST
गुरुग्राम के रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में हुए चर्चित प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड मामले में प्रद्युम्न के पिता ने हरियाणा सरकार के मंत्री पर आरोप लगाया है कि उन्होंने इस बात के लिए दबाव डाला कि इस मामले की सीबीआई जांच की मांग ना करें।
