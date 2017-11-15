बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रद्युम्न के आरोपी ने मां-पापा से ऑब्जर्वेशन होम में मंगाई ये चीज, ना लाने से निराश
{"_id":"5a0bea284f1c1b68678bbc2c","slug":"pradyuman-murder-case-accused-student-asked-for-books-from-parents-but-they-do-not-bring","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0911\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0928\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 01:22 PM IST
गुरुग्राम के रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में 8 सितंबर को हुई सात साल के मासूम प्रद्युम्न की हत्या के आरोप में 11वीं का छात्र इन दिनों ऑब्जर्वेशन होम में बंद है। इस दौरान उसके माता-पिता दो बार उससे मिलने आ चुके हैं। पहली मुलाकात में उसने अपने मां-पापा से कुछ लाने को कहा था लेकिन वो लोग उसका सामान नहीं लाए।
