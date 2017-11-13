बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांडः आरोपी छात्र ने खोले कई राज, बताया क्यों नहीं लगा उसके कपड़ों पर खून
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 04:10 PM IST
Photo Credit: सुदर्शन झा/अमर उजाला
सीबीआई की जांच से जुड़े सूत्रों के अनुसार आरोपी छात्र के बताया कि प्रद्युम्न उसके साथ वॉशरूम बहुत आराम से इसलिए चला गया क्योंकि दोनों ही एक दूसरे को बहुत अच्छे से जानते थे। इसकी वजह थी पियानो क्लास। प्रद्युम्न और आरोपी दोनों ही साथ में पियानो सीखते थे। शनिवार को आरोपी ने जुवेनाइल जस्टिस बोर्ड (जेजे बोर्ड) को बताया था कि 8 सितंबर को जिस दिन प्रद्युम्न की हत्या हुई वह स्कूल पहुंचा और अपना बैग क्लास में रखकर चाकू जेब में लेकर ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर आ गया। यह वही चाकू है जो उसने सोहना के बाजार से खरीदा था।
