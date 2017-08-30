बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सीएम योगी के दौरे से 24 घंटे पहले गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट के गूंजा शहर, दो पुलिसवाले वाले घायल
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 02:29 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ बृहस्पतिवार को गाजियाबाद दौरे पर आने वाले हैं और इससे पहले बुधवार को सुबह-सुबह शहर गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से गूंज उठा। गाजियायाबाद के सिहानी गेट थाने में बुधवार तड़के साढ़े छह बजे के बीच पुलिस और अपराधियों में सरेआम गोलीबारी हुई जिसमें दो पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए जबकि, एक बदमाश को पकड़ा गया है।
